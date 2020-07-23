New Morning Consult Poll Shows Americans’ Use, Views On Tech In Times Of Covid

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — A Morning Consult poll shows Americans have found value in a range of tech services they are using even more frequently during the pandemic. The poll, commissioned by the Computer and Communications Industry Association, showed how important consumers found video chat, video streaming, food delivery services and the range of services gaining popularity.

Overall, a majority of Americans (62%) said tech services had a positive impact in addressing the pandemic, third only to hospitals (73%) and health providers (69%). Other industries, as well as government, received less favorable results.

Tech services have enabled the continuation of economic activity and helped people safely order food and connect with loved ones:

89% of respondents believe technology services have been “very important” or “somewhat important” during the COVID-19 pandemic

86% of those working remotely said tech services were important to being able to do their job during the pandemic

76% viewed tech services as having a positive impact on the U.S. economy

59% report using tech services to connect with friends and family they would otherwise see in person

27% of respondents used tech-enabled food delivery services to maintain social distancing

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“These findings show Americans recognize the value tech services provide as they cope with the disruption of the pandemic, practice in social distancing, and engage in remote work and study. As Americans appear to be utilizing a broad variety of services more than ever, we commissioned this poll to better understand public opinion. The findings demonstrate consumers are benefitting from an abundance of excellent options in today’s tech sector, and are optimistic about future innovation.”

The survey was conducted by Morning Consult among 2200 U.S. adults from July 15-18, 2020. The margin of error is ± 2 percentage points. Full results are available here.

