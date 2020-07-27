Internet Freedom, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Privacy & Security

NTIA Files Petition With FCC To Issue Rulemaking On Section 230 In Response To Executive Order

BY Heather Greenfield
July 27, 2020

Washington — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has filed a petition with the FCC asking it to issue a rulemaking clarifying Section 230 intermediary protections for what users say and do online.

NTIA was required to file the petition by President Trump’s May 28th Executive Order aimed at social media companies, and could result in increased government control over online speech.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The demand that the FCC take on the role of ‘Ministry of Truth’ is designed to pressure social media companies to bias content moderation decisions in the Administration’s political favor.  While digital services are busy fighting online misinformation and foreign influence during a pandemic and ahead of an election, it is disappointing to see the Administration instead doubling down on an obviously unlawful Executive Order.”

 

