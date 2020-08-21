CCIA Offers Comments To FTC Ahead Of Data Portability Workshop

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The FTC will examine practices enabling internet users to transfer data from one internet service to another at a September 22 workshop. The Computer and Communications Industry Association responded to a request for comments today, asking it to consider the specific goals data portability can serve in various sectors as it issues any report or recommendations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Companies have been working for the past decade to improve user autonomy and security for data transfers. We commend the Commission for its work to maximize the benefits of data transfers for a broad range of stakeholders while minimizing the risks. This goal can be best achieved through promoting voluntary, open-source, standards-based data portability initiatives that empower users to transfer information as they deem appropriate.”