News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Offers Comments To FTC Ahead Of Data Portability Workshop

BY Heather Greenfield
August 21, 2020

Washington — The FTC will examine practices enabling internet users to transfer data from one internet service to another at a September 22 workshop. The Computer and Communications Industry Association responded to a request for comments today, asking it to consider the specific goals data portability can serve in various sectors as it issues any report or recommendations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Companies have been working for the past decade to improve user autonomy and security for data transfers. We commend the Commission for its work to maximize the benefits of data transfers for a broad range of stakeholders while minimizing the risks. This goal can be best achieved through promoting voluntary, open-source, standards-based data portability initiatives that empower users to transfer information as they deem appropriate.”

Related Articles

Competition Policy, News & Events, , , , ,

FTC Competition Hearings Will Focus On Privacy, Big Data Tuesday; FTC Yet to Hold Hearings on Broadband Competition and Net Neutrality

Nov 5, 2018

Washington — This month, the FTC resumes another round of hearings. The hearing Tuesday will focus on privacy and big data  and then algorithms and AI will be discussed the following week. The Computer & Communications Industry Association appreciates that the FTC will be considering privacy, big data, and competition and looks forward to the…

News & Events, Privacy & Security, ,

CCIA Encouraged By Bipartisan CLOUD Act

Feb 6, 2018

Washington — Senators Orrin Hatch, Chris Coons, Lindsey Graham, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Representatives Doug Collins, Hakeem Jeffries, Darrell Issa, and Suzan DelBene introduced the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (“CLOUD”) Act of 2018 today. The bill is meant to address the conflict of laws issues raised by law enforcement access to data stored in…

Comments, Letters And Testimony, News & Events, , , , , , ,

CCIA, Industry Associations Voice Support For Legislation On Law Enforcement Access To Data

Jun 15, 2017

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined other associations today in a letter to House Judiciary Committee leadership voicing support for the International Communications Privacy Act (ICPA). The letter comes in advance of a hearing on data stored abroad and its impacts on law enforcement and privacy. Policymakers are trying to balance law…