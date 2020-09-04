CCIA Encourages a Deepening of the EU Digital Single Market, Clarified Responsibilities, and Safeguards of Fundamental Rights in Digital Services Act Filing

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM –The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments on the European Commission’s forthcoming Digital Services Act today. The consultation questions covered topics such as intermediaries’ liability, transparency requirements for digital services, ex-ante measures, online advertising, platform workers, and governance of digital services in the EU Single Market.

The European Commission is expected to present a legislative package by the end of the year.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We encourage EU policymakers to create a better functioning EU digital single market, provide clarity on everyone’s responsibilities, and to safeguard online rights. The DSA should ensure that Europeans continue receiving all the economic and social benefits of digital services.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“We encourage the European Commission to adopt a horizontal, principle-based Digital Services Act, which can be complemented with more targeted measures (legislative and non-legislative) to tackle specific concerns. Any new obligations should be achievable and proportionate to known risks.”