CCIA Files Comments Ahead of European Democracy Action Plan

BY Heather Greenfield
September 15, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered its response today to the European Commission’s public consultation on the forthcoming European Democracy Action Plan. CCIA said it was looking forward to working with policymakers on how to address disinformation and protect the integrity of elections. 

The European Democracy Action Plan is an important opportunity to strengthen online rights and to clarify expectations for all players. CCIA member companies can help provide tools and transparency for users to better understand where the content they are consuming originates and to determine whether to trust that information.

