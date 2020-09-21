CCIA, Industry and Civil Society Groups Send Joint Letter To EU Policymakers On Preventing Terrorist Content Online

BY Heather Greenfield

CCIA, industry and civil society groups today sent a letter to EU policy-makers on the proposal on preventing the dissemination of terrorist content online.

CCIA fully supports the objective of the EU institutions to counter terrorism and incitement to violence.

The joint letter encouraged EU policymakers to define a clear scope and definition of terrorist content. We believe that competent authorities issuing legally binding removal orders ideally should be independent from the government. Finally, CCIA and its partners expressed concerns about the draft provisions on proactive measures.

EU policymakers have scheduled a fourth inter-institutional meeting (“trilogue”) on September 24 to discuss the EU proposal. The German Council Presidency hopes to reach an agreement by the end of the year.