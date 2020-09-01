E-Commerce, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA Praises House Resolution Denouncing Digital Taxes Aimed At U.S. Companies

BY Heather Greenfield
September 1, 2020

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association commends members of Congress for taking a stand against countries enacting new digital taxes aimed at U.S. tech companies. Today Representatives Ron Estes, R-Kan. and Dan Kildee, D-Mich. introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives condemning digital services taxes.  The resolution supports U.S. actions taken and further “calls on all other countries to cease and desist from implementing any DST, and to immediately stop unfairly targeting United States companies.”

CCIA has testified before USTR multiple times on the impact of these discriminatory taxes.  Most recently, CCIA detailed its concerns in a filing supporting USTR’s new Section 301 investigation into various digital taxes. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“As some countries continue to pursue taxes unfairly targeting U.S. digital companies, bipartisan opposition from Congress and scrutiny from the Administration has sent the message that the United States will respond to discrimination against its exporters.  CCIA commends the resolution’s sponsors for standing up against unfair taxes.”

