CCIA Responds to Public Consultation on EU Proposal for a New Competition Tool

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM –The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments on the European Commission’s public consultation on the forthcoming proposals for a new complementary tool to strengthen competition enforcement (“NCT”) today. The consultation questions cover a wide range of issues around perceived gaps in the current EU competition rules, particularly those related to what are referred to as “structural competition problems”.

The European Commission is expected to present a legislative proposal by the end of the year.

CCIA remains dedicated, as it has for over 45 years, to promoting innovation and preserving full, fair and open competition throughout our industry.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Competition & Regulatory Counsel Kay Jebelli:

“We encourage caution against any hastily crafted or overly intrusive proposals for new competition powers. We hope lawmakers will continue to value dynamic competitive factors, innovation, investment and growth, and protect the long-term interests of consumers, not competitors. Any new centralised market structuring powers should be subject to principles of proportionality, prioritisation, subsidiarity, due process and full judicial review.”