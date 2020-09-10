EU, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

CCIA Responds to the European Commission Consultation on Article 17 of the Copyright Directive

BY Heather Greenfield
September 10, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM –The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments on the implementation of Article 17 of the Copyright Directive today. CCIA’s comments include elements such as the scope of services covered, how online content-sharing service providers have to provide their ‘best efforts’ to obtain rightsholders’ authorisation, and avoiding unauthorised content online. 

After months of negotiations, the Copyright Directive was adopted in April 2019, and published in the EU official journal in May 2019. EU Member States have to implement the Directive by June 7, 2021. The European Commission is expected to adopt its Guidelines on Article 17 of the Copyright Directive before the end of the year.

Related Articles

EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

EU Copyright Directive: A Missed Opportunity for Europe

Mar 26, 2019

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today, the European Parliament adopted the Directive on copyright in the Digital Single Market. The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports copyright and more importantly the remuneration of creators. We believe the Directive is disproportionate and we have raised concerns about the proposed neighbouring right for press publishers (Article 11, now Article…

EU, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

CCIA Submits Comments On Copyright Directive To EU Institutions

Nov 20, 2018

Brussels, BELGIUM — CCIA and trade associations from across the EU submitted comments on the copyright Directive proposal to EU institutions, to highlight some key nuances, which we believe should be taken into account for any final compromise text to be workable in practice. The joint letter asks that publishers be able to chose whether their content…

EU, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

CCIA Regrets EU Copyright Vote, Calls For A Balanced Outcome in Final Negotiations

Sep 12, 2018

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association regrets the European Parliament’s decision today to adopt upload filters for a broad range of online platforms and to introduce the so-called ‘right for press publishers.’   CCIA Europe, along with hundreds of academics, civil rights groups and the online sector, has long advocated against these…