CCIA Responds to the European Commission Consultation on Article 17 of the Copyright Directive

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM –The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments on the implementation of Article 17 of the Copyright Directive today. CCIA’s comments include elements such as the scope of services covered, how online content-sharing service providers have to provide their ‘best efforts’ to obtain rightsholders’ authorisation, and avoiding unauthorised content online.

After months of negotiations, the Copyright Directive was adopted in April 2019, and published in the EU official journal in May 2019. EU Member States have to implement the Directive by June 7, 2021. The European Commission is expected to adopt its Guidelines on Article 17 of the Copyright Directive before the end of the year.