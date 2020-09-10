Jobs & Innovation, News & Events

CCIA Supports an EU Risk-Based Approach to AI in Comments

BY Heather Greenfield
September 10, 2020

The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments today to the European Commission’s roadmap consultation on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Commission is expected to present a legislative proposal in Q1 2021.

In its comments CCIA welcomes the Commission’s aim to “create trust and incentivise the use of such AI systems by citizens and businesses”. It moreover expresses support for a combination of policy options proposed by the Commission.

CCIA recommends a clear and narrow definition of “high risk” applications, with emphasis on specific (high risk) use cases rather than blanket categories of technologies.

Finally, on the enforcement of any new AI rules, CCIA supports a combination of ex ante and ex post enforcement. The filing does however caution against any bureaucratic, lengthy, ex-ante assessment system which could force European startups to launch elsewhere and keep Europe behind in the global AI race.

