CCIA To Testify At House Judiciary Hearing On Copyright Issues Wednesday

Washington — The House Judiciary Committee plans a hearing Wednesday on copyright issues with testimony from Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers. The hearing is expected to discuss the Copyright Office’s recent report on Section 512, enacted as part of the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

Section 512 provides a means for rightsholders to get quick action on copyright infringing works without having to go to court. In turn, it gives online companies some level of liability protection from infringements by Internet users, provided they quickly remove infringing material that is reported. Unfortunately, Section 512 can also be misused to disrupt speech and commerce.

CCIA President Matt Schruers will testify at the Wednesday hearing and will tell the committee that:

“The twin goals of ensuring creators are compensated and that the public can access creative works are best served by promoting legitimate channels to buy and comment on copyrighted works. The most effective way to prevent infringement is to ensure that consumers have options to lawfully access content when and where they want it.”

