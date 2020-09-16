House Introduces Bipartisan Resolution On Artificial Intelligence

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Congress members William Hurd, R-Tex., and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., have introduced a bipartisan resolution to serve as a roadmap aimed at making the United States a leader in artificial intelligence. The resolution addresses issues from research and development to ethics to creating a workforce able to lead this high tech area.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments on Artificial Intelligence in March saying the AI regulation principles the Office of Management and Budget proposed provide a strong foundation for federal agencies to craft regulations, while maintaining the regulatory flexibility that companies need to innovate.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA commends Reps. Hurd and Kelly for their bipartisan leadership on an area that will be the backbone of innovation and economic growth for the next century. We look forward to working with policymakers to ensure that artificial intelligence can play a valuable role in transforming the future of work and strengthening the economy.”