Industry Outlines Digital Trade Recommendations on U.S.-Brazil Trade

BY Heather Greenfield
September 10, 2020

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 8 organizations in a letter to top United States and Brazilian trade officials recommending priorities for ongoing trade dialogues that will advance digital commerce between the two countries. 

The letter encourages “the development of strong, rules-based commitments necessary to deepen the U.S.-Brazil bilateral trade and investment relationship and ensure its resilience in the modern, data-driven economy.”  

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“As reflected by the breadth of signatories to today’s letter, a broad cross-section of the U.S. economy will benefit from an agreement that advances digital commerce between the United States and Brazil. Industry and consumers have much to gain from an agreement that prioritizes baseline privacy protections, cybersecurity cooperation, predictable liability rules, enabling cross border data flows, and promoting free expression and access to information.”

