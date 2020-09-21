New Copyright Office Leader, Opportunity To Improve Operations

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Shira Perlmutter has been named as the new Register of Copyrights. Perlmutter brings new leadership to the U.S. Copyright Office at a time when modernizing its operations for the digital age will be key.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has noted that modernization of aging Copyright Office systems can ensure that the nation’s copyright serves authors and those who may wish to license protected works, or build upon those which are in the public domain.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The Copyright Office will now have new leadership at a time when updating its operations is more important than ever. We look forward to working with Shira as she endeavors to modernize Copyright Office functions for the 21st Century.”