CCIA Identifies Trade Barriers For Internet and Technology Services to USTR

BY Heather Greenfield
October 29, 2020

Washington — U.S. Internet and technology services continue to face rising trade barriers in foreign markets around the world. The Computer & Communications Industry Association detailed examples of these growing digital trade barriers in response to trade officials’ annual request for comments. USTR will issue its National Trade Estimates (NTE) report Spring 2021 that identifies various countries’ regulations and other actions that pose barriers to trade.

Key trading partners  are increasingly adopting policies designed to favor domestic innovation and specifically target U.S. companies, ushering in a new form of protectionism.  Pursuit of “digital sovereignty” is an alarming trend U.S. Internet and technology services have experienced in 2020.

Key barriers to trade identified in CCIA’s comments for the 2020 report include restrictions on cross-border data flows and data and infrastructure localization mandates, government-imposed restrictions on Internet content and related access barriers, discriminatory digital taxation measures, and market-based platform regulation,

CCIA has advocated on removing trade barriers for the tech industry since 1972. A summary of our NTE filing Thursday can be found here. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“We appreciate USTR’s vigilance as long-standing trading partners neglect their commitments to pursue protectionist digital regulations. Trade rules play an essential role in ensuring that foreign digital regulations are consistent with international obligations and do not discriminate against U.S. firms. USTR’s annual NTE Report is an important tool to identify where these conflicts may exist.”

