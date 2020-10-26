CCIA Offers Comments To Commerce Department On Export Controls

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted comments in response to a Commerce Department inquiry about proposed new export controls on foundational technologies. CCIA expressed its concern that the controls as outlined in the Federal Register notice would limit U.S. exports to global customers, risk technological advancements, and deter global adoption of U.S. technologies.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The U.S. export control regime should be narrowly tailored to addressing specific national security goals. Regulations must reflect these goals as well as our security interests in keeping U.S. exporters of foundational technologies competitive with foreign firms that do not face these restrictions. We are confident that appropriate rules can be crafted that will not forfeit the race to lead in new technological fields.”