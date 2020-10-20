Competition, News & Events

CCIA Response To DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Search, Advertising

BY Heather Greenfield
October 20, 2020

Washington — The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Google covering issues spanning a previous FTC investigation, search, as well as digital advertising. Attorney General Barr, who had promised to bring charges against major tech companies ahead of the election, filed the lawsuit along with 11 Republican attorneys general. No Democrats joined the lawsuit. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association was founded in 1972 by companies challenging anticompetitive practices of IBM. CCIA has a history of supporting antitrust enforcement where consumers are being harmed. However, enforcement actions should be evidence-based, and ensure innovation and consumer welfare is not harmed.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“One reason the U.S. technology sector is the envy of the world is antitrust policy that encourages dynamic markets that reward innovators and disrupt sluggish competitors. It cannot escape notice that this suit was hurried out on the eve of an election where the Administration has aggressively pressured tech companies to take actions in its favor. Antitrust law should be driven by consumers’ interests, not political imperatives.  We look forward to a court’s review of the facts and the evidence.”

Related Articles

Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events, ,

House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee Proposal Calls For Competition Policy Changes That Take Aim At Tech Companies, Consumers 

Oct 6, 2020

Washington — House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee chairman David Cicilline has released a Democratic-only proposal targeting several popular tech companies. The recommendations include introducing amendments to the current antitrust system that would not benefit consumers.  Republicans have released a separate Report not supporting some of the most radical democratic recommendations such as mandates to structurally separate…

News & Events, , ,

CCIA Expresses Concern About DOJ Proposal Aimed At Social Media Companies Ahead Of Election

Sep 23, 2020

Washington — Weeks before the election, the Department of Justice is submitting a rare legislative proposal to Congress today to alter the law that allows social media sites to flag or remove misinformation and nefarious content. Attorney General William Barr is also expected to meet with Republican attorneys general today regarding unsubstantiated claims that social…

Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

CCIA Files Comments To Justice Department On Music Consent Decrees

Aug 9, 2019

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association told the Department of Justice the governing system that the music marketplace relies on to obtain public performance rights is still needed. CCIA’s comments also asked the DOJ to reaffirm that licensing strategies designed to discriminate against new technologies are prohibited by two long-standing antitrust consent decrees…