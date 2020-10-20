CCIA Response To DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Search, Advertising

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Google covering issues spanning a previous FTC investigation, search, as well as digital advertising. Attorney General Barr, who had promised to bring charges against major tech companies ahead of the election, filed the lawsuit along with 11 Republican attorneys general. No Democrats joined the lawsuit.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association was founded in 1972 by companies challenging anticompetitive practices of IBM. CCIA has a history of supporting antitrust enforcement where consumers are being harmed. However, enforcement actions should be evidence-based, and ensure innovation and consumer welfare is not harmed.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“One reason the U.S. technology sector is the envy of the world is antitrust policy that encourages dynamic markets that reward innovators and disrupt sluggish competitors. It cannot escape notice that this suit was hurried out on the eve of an election where the Administration has aggressively pressured tech companies to take actions in its favor. Antitrust law should be driven by consumers’ interests, not political imperatives. We look forward to a court’s review of the facts and the evidence.”