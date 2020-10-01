EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Submits Comments on the Review of EU Cybersecurity Law

BY Heather Greenfield
October 1, 2020

CCIA has submitted comments to the European Commission’s consultation on the review of the Network and Information Security (NIS) Directive.

Two years into force, CCIA believes that the NIS Directive has contributed to a higher level of security of network and information systems. Above all, the principles and foundations of the EU’s first cybersecurity legislation remain valid.

However, the implementation of the Directive greatly varies from one Member State to another. CCIA encourages the European Commission to focus its efforts on improving the existing framework and resolving the shortcomings of its implementation, through greater harmonisation, the introduction of a one-stop-shop for all cross-border services, and incentives for voluntary data sharing. 

The European Commission is expected to propose an update of the NIS Directive in mid-December.

Related Articles

Internet Freedom, Privacy & Security, ,

CCIA Dismayed by AG Opposition to Stronger Consumer Encryption Options

Oct 3, 2019

Washington — US Attorney General Barr, along with officials in several other countries, are planning an open letter asking that Facebook not deploy end-to-end encryption to protect consumers using its apps, according to various news reports. Facebook is reportedly developing better encryption features in response to users’ increased demand for more online privacy.  A letter…

EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security, , ,

European Parliament Vote Calls For Better Handling Of Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

Jul 10, 2018

Brussels — Today, the European Parliament’s Industry, Research and Energy Committee (ITRE) adopted its report on the proposed EU Cybersecurity Act. The report includes provisions to  improve how EU Member States manage cybersecurity vulnerabilities to avoid large-scale exploitation of software vulnerabilities as seen during the “WannaCry” attack.  Negotiations between the European Parliament, Council and Commission…

Blog, Jobs & Innovation, US, , , , , ,

Takeaways from Disrupter Series Hearing on The Internet of Things, Manufacturing, and Innovation

Jan 30, 2018

The Internet of Things (IoT) is already impacting and changing the global manufacturing landscape. On Thursday January 18, the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection held a hearing as part of their Disrupter Series on IoT, Manufacturing and Innovation. Specifically, the Committee heard testimony from Rodney Masney, Vice President, Technology…