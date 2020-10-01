CCIA Submits Comments on the Review of EU Cybersecurity Law

BY Heather Greenfield

CCIA has submitted comments to the European Commission’s consultation on the review of the Network and Information Security (NIS) Directive.

Two years into force, CCIA believes that the NIS Directive has contributed to a higher level of security of network and information systems. Above all, the principles and foundations of the EU’s first cybersecurity legislation remain valid.

However, the implementation of the Directive greatly varies from one Member State to another. CCIA encourages the European Commission to focus its efforts on improving the existing framework and resolving the shortcomings of its implementation, through greater harmonisation, the introduction of a one-stop-shop for all cross-border services, and incentives for voluntary data sharing.

The European Commission is expected to propose an update of the NIS Directive in mid-December.