CCIA To Testify Before ITC On Positive Impact of U.S. Free Trade Agreements

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The International Trade Commission is beginning two days of hearings on the economic impact of various U.S. free trade agreements. Computer & Communications Industry Association Vice President Arthur Sidney will testify Wednesday telling the ITC about elements in trade agreements that have boosted the tech industry and enabled digital trade around the world.

Sidney’s testimony will identify elements of trade agreements that have been crucial to the tech sector and encourage U.S. policymakers to pursue trade agreements that further facilitate digital exports. At a time when countries are pursuing protectionist policies that pose threats to U.S. services, free trade agreements can play a key role in addressing these barriers.

The following can be attributed to Vice President Sidney:

“Agreements like the most recent US Mexico Canada Agreement bring digital trade into the 21st Century and should serve as a model for future trade agreements. Future trading agreements should ensure balance and lower barriers to trade to continue to allow the U.S. technology sector to innovate, flourish,and expand to new markets abroad.”