CCIA Details Success of U.S. Free Trade Agreements to U.S. International Trade Commission

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The International Trade Commission is currently preparing a report on the economic impact of various U.S. free trade agreements. The Computer & Communications filed comments Friday explaining how free trade agreements have shown steady improvements in provisions to help expand digitally-enabled trade, which is the fastest growing sector in trade in services.

Last month, CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney testified at a public hearing regarding this investigation, telling the ITC about elements in trade agreements that have boosted the tech industry and enabled digital trade around the world.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney:

“CCIA appreciates the ITC for gathering information on these critical issues in order to better inform policymakers and trade negotiators, empowering them to craft trade agendas that will expand digital trade.”