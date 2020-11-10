CCIA Presents Recommendations In Meetings with Incoming Portuguese EU Presidency

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association is leading a series of meetings Tuesday with Portuguese politicians and senior officials ahead of Portugal taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 January. CCIA is also presenting its recommendations on the range of new EU proposals that will impact Europe’s economic recovery and digital transformation for years to come.

Portugal takes over the Presidency at a time when Europe will start negotiating proposals related to data, online responsibilities, competition and artificial intelligence.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and Head of Office Christian Borggreen:

“The Portuguese EU Presidency will steer negotiations on a range of new legislative proposals key for Europe’s economic recovery and digital transformation. We look forward to our meetings and to supporting the Portuguese government.”