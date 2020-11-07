CCIA Statement On Biden Presidency

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — After a contentious election, President-elect Joe Biden will take over as the U.S. responds to the coronavirus and economic fallout.

The Biden-Harris Administration will be confronted with many crucial policy matters, including technology policy. The tech sector has helped keep people connected to school, work and family during the pandemic and the industry will continue to contribute to the nation’s recovery from the economic downturn.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated on tech policy issues for nearly 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA congratulates President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their historic election and look forward to working with their Administration and the new Congress on tech policy issues that can boost innovation, create jobs, and bolster the U.S. economy. In these unprecedented times, policies like strengthening commerce and relations with our trading partners, and encouraging broadband access to overcome the digital divide, can create economic opportunity as our nation fights the pandemic and its consequences together.”