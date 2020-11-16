CCIA Weighs In On European Commission Request For Input On Trade Strategy

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the European Commission as it crafts a trade strategy for the digital age. The EC consultancy is an opportunity to accelerate the digital transformation of Europe’s trade policies. CCIA encouraged the EU “to pursue an ambitious trade agenda that includes the strengthening of the multilateral rules-based order to open markets, provide regulatory certainty, and encourage internet-enabled and digital technologies as well as their underlying services and infrastructures to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness.”