CCIA Weighs In On European Commission Request For Input On Trade Strategy

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments with the European Commission as it crafts a trade strategy for the digital age. The EC consultancy is an opportunity to accelerate the digital transformation of Europe’s trade policies. CCIA encouraged the EU “to pursue an ambitious trade agenda that includes the strengthening of the multilateral rules-based order to open markets, provide regulatory certainty, and encourage internet-enabled and digital technologies as well as their underlying services and infrastructures to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness.”
Related Articles
DSA: Unlocking the Benefits of Digital Services in Europe
Nov 12, 2020
Join us to discuss the role of digital services in Europe as Oxford Economics unveils a new CCIA-commissioned study on “Digital Services in Europe” on 20 November. The study investigates how digital services weave into Europe’s economy and society and explores online content moderation best practices to fight against the dissemination of illegal content, products…
CCIA Presents Recommendations In Meetings with Incoming Portuguese EU Presidency
Nov 10, 2020
Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association is leading a series of meetings Tuesday with Portuguese politicians and senior officials ahead of Portugal taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 January. CCIA is also presenting its recommendations on the range of new EU proposals that will impact Europe’s…
CCIA Details Success of U.S. Free Trade Agreements to U.S. International Trade Commission
Nov 6, 2020
Washington – The International Trade Commission is currently preparing a report on the economic impact of various U.S. free trade agreements. The Computer & Communications filed comments Friday explaining how free trade agreements have shown steady improvements in provisions to help expand digitally-enabled trade, which is the fastest growing sector in trade in services. Last…