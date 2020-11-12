News & Events, White Papers & Reports

DSA: Unlocking the Benefits of Digital Services in Europe

BY Maggie Clark
November 12, 2020

Join us to discuss the role of digital services in Europe as Oxford Economics unveils a new CCIA-commissioned study on “Digital Services in Europe” on 20 November.

The study investigates how digital services weave into Europe’s economy and society and explores online content moderation best practices to fight against the dissemination of illegal content, products and conduct online.

Friday, 20 November | 10:00 -11:15 CET

Presentation of the study by:

 

ANDREW P. GOODWIN
EMEA Director of Applied Economics,
Oxford Economics

Followed by a panel discussion with:

 

 

RICARDO CASTANHEIRA
Digital Counselor, Permanent Representation of Portugal to the EU

 

 

 

KAREN MELCHIOR
Member of the European Parliament, (Renew Europe, Denmark)

 

 

 

 

JUSTYNA ROMANOWSKA
Head of Digital Section, Digital Attaché, Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU

 

Moderated by:

 

CHRISTIAN BORGGREEN
Vice President & Head of Office,
CCIA Europe

 

Live Q&A:

You are encouraged to send us any questions by email in advance.

