Join us to discuss the role of digital services in Europe as Oxford Economics unveils a new CCIA-commissioned study on “Digital Services in Europe” on 20 November.
The study investigates how digital services weave into Europe’s economy and society and explores online content moderation best practices to fight against the dissemination of illegal content, products and conduct online.
DSA: Unlocking the Benefits of Digital Services in Europe
Friday, 20 November | 10:00 -11:15 CET
Presentation of the study by:
ANDREW P. GOODWIN
EMEA Director of Applied Economics,
Oxford Economics
Followed by a panel discussion with:
RICARDO CASTANHEIRA
Digital Counselor, Permanent Representation of Portugal to the EU
KAREN MELCHIOR
Member of the European Parliament, (Renew Europe, Denmark)
JUSTYNA ROMANOWSKA
Head of Digital Section, Digital Attaché, Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU
Moderated by:
CHRISTIAN BORGGREEN
Vice President & Head of Office,
CCIA Europe
Live Q&A:
You are encouraged to send us any questions by email in advance.