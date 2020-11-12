BY Maggie Clark

Join us to discuss the role of digital services in Europe as Oxford Economics unveils a new CCIA-commissioned study on “Digital Services in Europe” on 20 November.

The study investigates how digital services weave into Europe’s economy and society and explores online content moderation best practices to fight against the dissemination of illegal content, products and conduct online.

DSA: Unlocking the Benefits of Digital Services in Europe

Friday, 20 November | 10:00 -11:15 CET

Presentation of the study by:

ANDREW P. GOODWIN

EMEA Director of Applied Economics,

Oxford Economics

Followed by a panel discussion with:

RICARDO CASTANHEIRA

Digital Counselor, Permanent Representation of Portugal to the EU

KAREN MELCHIOR

Member of the European Parliament, (Renew Europe, Denmark)

JUSTYNA ROMANOWSKA

Head of Digital Section, Digital Attaché, Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU

Moderated by:

CHRISTIAN BORGGREEN

Vice President & Head of Office,

CCIA Europe

Live Q&A:

You are encouraged to send us any questions by email in advance.