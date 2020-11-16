Internet Freedom, News & Events, Privacy & Security

Facebook, Twitter CEOs To Testify On Content Moderation

BY Heather Greenfield
November 16, 2020

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee will question CEOs of Twitter and Facebook Tuesday in what may be a postmortem on how digital services handled the election. Before the election, both CEOs also testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on how they planned to flag or remove misinformation ahead of and immediately after the election. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Because of protections provided by federal law, digital services can take action against a variety of objectionable online behaviors, including everything from harassment, to spam and disinformation to promoting self-harm. These protections are critical to services that allow people to connect with family and engage in economic activity online, particularly during a pandemic. If consumers disagree with moderation decisions that a particular service makes, there are a wealth of competitors to choose from.”

