Oxford Economics presents study on digital services in the EU, offers recommendations for upcoming Digital Services Act

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — Oxford Economics has released a study examining digital services in Europe. The study investigates how digital services weave into Europe’s economy and society and explores online content moderation best practices to fight against the dissemination of illegal content, products and conduct online. The Computer & Communications Industry Association commissioned the study to bring a better understanding of the role of digital services in the EU.

The European Commission is expected to present a Digital Services Act which will set the foundation for Europe’s digital economy for years to come.

The following can be attributed to Oxford Economics’ Director of Applied Economics for Europe & Middle East, Andrew P. Goodwin:

“Digital services provide wider benefits which enhance the competitiveness of the EU economy. They reduce barriers to growth for SMEs, enabling them to immediately access infrastructure and customers without needing to make large up-front investments. Digital services also support cross-border trade within the EU and beyond.

“As the EU lawmakers develop a new Digital Services Act they should consider building on existing frameworks for tackling illegal content, working with all parties to build online trust, and ensuring that any new rules are harmonised across the EU Single Market.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“Digital services care deeply about online safety and work hard to ensure users’ trust and safety.

The Digital Services Act is an opportunity to create a better functioning EU digital single market, provide clarity on everyone’s responsibilities, and better safeguard online rights.”