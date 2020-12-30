CCIA Applauds FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on 12GHz Band of Spectrum

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington– FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has circulated an NPRM to the Commission to consider the best use of the 12GHz band of spectrum. CCIA has supported such an NPRM to leverage this band of spectrum for fifth generation (“5G”) wireless broadband purposes.

The following statement can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA applauds the FCC for circulating a neutral NPRM to consider the best use of the 12GHz band of spectrum. Now more than ever, reliable connectivity is a necessity for Americans. Revisiting the outdated rules restricting the 12GHz band could potentially unleash additional spectrum for the development of 5G wireless technologies. We look forward to working with the FCC to consider how this valuable spectrum can deliver 5G wireless services to American consumers.”