CCIA Comment on Second State Lawsuit Against Google

BY Heather Greenfield
December 17, 2020

Washington — A group of state attorneys general have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google today, following a separate group’s suit yesterday. Today’s complaint covers a range of issues and asks the court to weigh in on multiple aspects of Google’s business model, from digital design to featuring its own products, many of which previous national and international regulators have already investigated.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has a history of supporting antitrust enforcement where consumers are being harmed. However, enforcement actions should be evidence-based, and ensure innovation and consumer welfare is not harmed.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Antitrust laws were designed to prevent consumer harm, and that standard has helped promote innovation. This suit aims to police design choices made that improve Google’s product.  Search design has been benefiting from constant redesign and updates, and regulators in the U.S. and abroad have concluded this has improved consumers’ experience.  That’s exactly what competition promotes.¨

