CCIA Offers European Commission Comments On Data Transfer Method

BY Heather Greenfield

CCIA submitted comments to the European Commission on the draft new Standard Contractual Clauses (‘SCC’) to transfer data outside of the EU. CCIA believes this transfer tool will pave the way towards greater legal certainty for most data transfers outside the European Union. However, the tool could still be made more practical for companies to implement, and should also avoid deviating from the GDPR and the EU’s case-law on data transfers.