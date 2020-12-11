CCIA Offers European Commission Comments On Data Transfer Method

CCIA submitted comments to the European Commission on the draft new Standard Contractual Clauses (‘SCC’) to transfer data outside of the EU. CCIA believes this transfer tool will pave the way towards greater legal certainty for most data transfers outside the European Union. However, the tool could still be made more practical for companies to implement, and should also avoid deviating from the GDPR and the EU’s case-law on data transfers.
Related Articles
CCIA Applauds Senate Commerce Attention To Data Transfer Solutions
Dec 8, 2020
Washington — The Senate Commerce Committee holds its hearing “The Invalidation of the EU-US Privacy Shield and the Future of Transatlantic Data Flows,” Wednesday to examine the economic impact of the suspension of the popular data transfer framework and the U.S. government’s ongoing engagement to negotiate a new transfer system. Thousands of large and small…
The European Commission Proposes New EU Data Sharing Rules, Expands Restrictions for International Transfers of Certain Data
Nov 25, 2020
Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission published a new proposal today, the Data Governance Act, to facilitate data sharing among public and private organisations. The legislative proposal also sets out conditions for people to share their data for the public good in the name of “data altruism”. Today’s proposal seeks to provide legal certainty for…
EU Top Court Strikes Down Privacy Shield, CCIA Calls for Urgent Legal Certainty and Solutions
Jul 16, 2020
Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Court of Justice (CJEU) issued a landmark ruling today that invalidates Privacy Shield, a key legal mechanism which thousands of companies use to transfer commercial data from the EU to the United States. The CJEU ruled that the Privacy Shield decision does not comply with EU law. Among other things,…