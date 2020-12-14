Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Offers OECD Comments Supporting Global Tax Reform

BY Heather Greenfield
December 14, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments today on the OECD Secretariats’ Blueprints regarding the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework Public Consultation Document on the Reports on the Pillar One and Pillar Two Blueprints. The Blueprints regarding Pillar 1 & 2 were released in October 2020 and seek to propose a consensus-based approach to digital taxation to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy.  

CCIA encourages countries to deliver on their commitment to achieve a long-term, consensus-based global solution which doesn’t ringfence the digital economy. Unilateral digital taxation measures that target U.S. services undermines this goal. CCIA has long been a supporter of global tax reform and previously filed comments on the OECD Secretariat’s proposal last November.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and Head of office Christian Borggreen:

“CCIA remains fully supportive of the OECD process to reach a consensus-based, multilateral solution, rather than the proliferation of digital services taxes. The OECD is the best venue to address concerns related to the taxation of the digitalization of the economy.

“As discussions continue on a mutually-agreed basis, we encourage parties to reach a solution that does not discriminate against a subsect of the digital economy and provides the requisite clarity for tax authorities around the world.

“Rather than pursuing unilateral digital taxes, which could trigger trade disputes, we encourage all countries to prioritise more ambitious, global tax reform.”

