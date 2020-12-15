Competition, EU, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events

CCIA Reaction to EU Digital Proposals

BY Heather Greenfield
December 15, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today presented its legislative proposals the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DMA imposes new prohibitions and obligations on so-called digital “gatekeepers”.

The DSA imposes due diligence obligations on online platforms, and creates a specific regime with additional obligations for large online platforms.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We welcome the objectives of the EU proposals. We look forward to working with EU policy makers to help ensure that the proposals meet the stated goals so that Europeans continue to reap all the benefits of digital products and services. We hope the future negotiations will seek to make the EU a leader in digital innovation, not just in digital regulation.”

“Sound and evidence-based regulation will play a vital role in encouraging innovation, investments and consumer choice in Europe.”

