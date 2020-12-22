Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

CCIA Response To Proposed Digital Copyright Act

BY Heather Greenfield
December 22, 2020

Washington — Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC, has introduced a discussion draft of a controversial copyright bill that reads like a Christmas wish list for Hollywood and big content companies, and takes cues from contentious copyright reforms in Europe. Among other sweeping changes to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), the bill increases the role of federal agencies in regulating copyright, gives greater power to copyright holders to file small claims suits and also adds rules and penalties impacting how internet companies take down copyright infringement online. The Computer & Communications Industry Association looks forward to working with Senator Tillis’ office to address our serious substantive concerns.

CCIA represents tech companies that are both rightsholders and benefit from the liability protections. Many CCIA members are highly successful content creators and benefit from copyright protection, in addition to limitations and exceptions like Section 512 of the DMCA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Industry works to provide new tools for greater compensation for creators and lawful alternatives for consumers. Unfortunately this discussion draft would not benefit individual creators and would impose notice and staydown provisions that are not just too severe but unconstitutional.”

“The U.S. leads the world in the technology and content sectors, in large part due to flexible regulatory proposals like the DMCA that have encouraged innovation and creativity online. We should not be abandoning important U.S. copyright precedent and contemplating controversial copyright proposals from the European Union.”

Related Articles

News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , , ,

CCIA To Testify At House Judiciary Hearing On Copyright Issues Wednesday

Sep 30, 2020

Washington — The House Judiciary Committee plans a hearing Wednesday on copyright issues with testimony from Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers. The hearing is expected to discuss the Copyright Office’s recent report on Section 512, enacted as part of the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).  Section 512 provides a means for…

News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

Copyright Office Releases Study On Safe Harbors, Recommends Further Reviews

May 21, 2020

Washington — The Copyright Office released its study today on how copyright provisions within the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act are being used. The study does not recommend wholesale changes to the Section 512 safe harbor system, but identifies areas where Congress may want to step in with legislation. The Computer & Communications Industry Association…

News & Events, , , , ,

CCIA, Tech Companies Ask Court To Rehear, Remedy Copyright Case Involving DMCA Issues

May 16, 2017

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has filed a joint amicus brief Monday night in a copyright case. The previous ruling, if left unchanged, could threaten important liability protections for some internet sites that review user-posted content before it appears online. CCIA joined several of its members and other tech companies in asking…