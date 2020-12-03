EU, Internet Freedom, Internet Governance, News & Events

CCIA Welcomes European Democracy Action Plan Objectives

BY Heather Greenfield
December 3, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today the European Commission published its European Democracy Action Plan covering topics including transparency in political content, disinformation, and media freedom and pluralism. The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the Commission’s efforts. 

The Action Plan foresees legislative proposals on the transparency of sponsored political content, and on the funding of European political parties, in 2021. The Commission will moreover strengthen the existing Code of Practice on Disinformation based on a multi-stakeholders approach. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Policy Manager, Victoria de Posson: 

“We welcome the Commission’s ambitions to promote free and fair elections, democratic participation, independent media and countering disinformation. We look forward to working with policymakers to support these important efforts.” 

“We welcome the Commission’s multi-stakeholders approach to address disinformation as it requires the participation of governments, regulators, election authorities, political parties, civil society, online platforms, media, as well as the general public.” 

“Our industry continuously invests in technologies and human review to keep online services trustworthy and safe from rogue players and illegal conduct.” 

