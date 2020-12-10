News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

Senate Judiciary Considers Controversial Copyright And Section 230 Legislation

BY Heather Greenfield
December 10, 2020

Washington — Controversial legislation combining flawed copyright and Section 230 bills was considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee today before being withdrawn.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has serious concerns with S. 4632 (the Online Content Policy Modernization Act), which is a bill containing S. 1273 (the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement (CASE) Act of 2019) and S. 4534 (the Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act).

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The Online Content Policy Modernization Act is another politically motivated attack on Section 230, this time bolted onto an unrelated copyright bill — the latest episode in the President’s war on social media services’ efforts to stamp out disinformation and other objectionable content.

“The Online Content Policy Modernization Act could result in digital services unwillingly hosting anti-American lies by militant extremists, religious and ethnic intolerance, racism and hate speech, as well as public health-related misinformation, and election-related disinformation by foreign agents.  Opening the courthouse doors to extremists and foreign agents will only hurt U.S. businesses and their consumers.”

