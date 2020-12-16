Competition, News & Events

State Attorney General Announces Lawsuit Against Google

December 16, 2020

Washington — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google aimed at Google’s advertising technology.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association was founded in 1972 by companies challenging anticompetitive practices of IBM. CCIA has a history of supporting  evidence-based antitrust enforcement to prevent consumer harm.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA supports antitrust enforcement where consumers are harmed. However, we will be interested to see evidence of consumer harm when ad prices have decreased significantly in the past decade and competition has increased.“

 

