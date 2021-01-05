Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA: Anticipated U.S. Response To French Digital Taxes On U.S. Companies is Crucial

BY Heather Greenfield
January 5, 2021

Washington — In response to French digital taxes aimed at U.S. companies, the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to respond tomorrow with tariffs on $1.3 billion on French products.

USTR concluded in its Section 301 investigation that the French tax discriminated against US firms. USTR announced these tariffs last summer, but suspended the collection on these tariffs for 180 days. France has begun collection on its national digital services tax. 

The Computer and Communications Industry Association has testified and offered comments against discriminatory digital taxes and supports OECD-led global tax reform. CCIA previously filed comments with the U.S. Trade Representative in response to USTR’s query on the French digital tax.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The need to resist discriminatory taxes on U.S. companies in France and other countries is urgent. Action by USTR will send a clear message that foreign digital taxes will not go without a proportionate response. It is crucial to demonstrate that the U.S. takes it seriously when one of our trading partners enacts taxes clearly targeting U.S. companies. We appreciate USTR’s ongoing efforts to ensure a level playing field, enforce international commitments, and disincentivize discriminatory actions by trading partners. 

“Continued proliferation of national digital taxes like the one imposed by France undermines ongoing talks at the OECD to get an agreement on global tax reform for the digital age.”

CCIA Identifies Trade Barriers For Internet and Technology Services to USTR

Oct 29, 2020

Washington — U.S. Internet and technology services continue to face rising trade barriers in foreign markets around the world. The Computer & Communications Industry Association detailed examples of these growing digital trade barriers in response to trade officials’ annual request for comments. USTR will issue its National Trade Estimates (NTE) report Spring 2021 that identifies…

CCIA Offers Comments To USTR On Digital Tax Proposals

Jul 14, 2020

Washington – The U.S. Trade Representative has asked stakeholders for feedback as part of its investigation into various overseas digital taxes, which target U.S. companies. USTR is already investigating a French digital tax and announced suspended tariffs when and if the tax is collected against U.S. companies early next year. The Computer and Communications Industry…

USTR Announces Sanctions Against France in Digital Tax Investigation

Jul 10, 2020

Washington — USTR has announced sanctions against France that will remain suspended until France starts collecting duties under the French digital services tax. This follows USTR’s conclusion in the Section 301 investigation into the French tax that the tax discriminated against US firms.  Several countries are in various stages of implementing digital taxes targeted at…