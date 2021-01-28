CCIA Joins Statement Supporting Efforts to Update Digital Trade Rules At WTO

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined dozens of other organizations in a joint statement supporting work to update trade rules for the 21st Century at the World Trade Organization. The statement urges those involved in the Joint Statement Initiative on E-Commerce to develop a framework that ensures the movement of data across borders, which is critical to global delivery of goods and services across industry sectors.
Related Articles
EU Top Court Strikes Down Privacy Shield, CCIA Calls for Urgent Legal Certainty and Solutions
Jul 16, 2020
Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Court of Justice (CJEU) issued a landmark ruling today that invalidates Privacy Shield, a key legal mechanism which thousands of companies use to transfer commercial data from the EU to the United States. The CJEU ruled that the Privacy Shield decision does not comply with EU law. Among other things,…
CCIA Recommendations on Negotiating Priorities for U.S-Kenya Trade
Apr 28, 2020
Washington — Following USTR’s announcement in February that the United States would seek to negotiate a trade deal with Kenya, the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments today with USTR outlining trade priorities for digital services in an agreement. The comments discuss the needs for an intellectual property chapter that ensures protections for online…
Associations Outline Priorities for Digital Trade Talks Negotiations at WTO
Oct 7, 2019
Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 27 trade associations in a joint position paper on how countries can leverage the ongoing discussions among members of the World Trade Organization to better expand digital trade. The paper includes recommendations on how policies on data flows, data storage and liability can facilitate e-commerce and…