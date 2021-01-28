CCIA Offers USTR Comments Ahead of Annual Special 301 Report On Trade Barriers

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — In comments filed with the U.S. Trade Representative today, the Computer & Communications Industry Association asked USTR to identify countries using intellectual property rules in ways that pose trade barriers for U.S. exporters in its upcoming Special 301 report.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Countries continue to pursue copyright and related rules that limit access to information and prevent innovative U.S. exporters from accessing global markets. We encourage USTR to reflect in its upcoming report that countries without balanced IP regulations are a barrier for one of the U.S.’s largest exporters in trade in services.”