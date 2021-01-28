Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Offers USTR Comments Ahead of Annual Special 301 Report On Trade Barriers

BY Heather Greenfield
January 28, 2021

Washington — In comments filed with the U.S. Trade Representative today, the Computer & Communications Industry Association asked USTR to identify countries using intellectual property rules in ways that pose trade barriers for U.S. exporters in its upcoming Special 301 report.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“Countries continue to pursue copyright and related rules that limit access to information and prevent innovative U.S. exporters from accessing global markets. We encourage USTR to reflect in its upcoming report that countries without balanced IP regulations are a barrier for one of the U.S.’s largest exporters in trade in services.”

Related Articles

News & Events, Taxes & Trade, ,

Tech Associations Offer Digital Trade Priorities for Biden-Harris Administration

Jan 22, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 4 other associations in a statement to the incoming Biden Administration on digital trade. This is critical at a time when some longtime trading partners are enacting new barriers to cross-border delivery of digital services and goods. Industry encourages the Biden-Harris Administration to make open, rules-based…

News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA Calls For Strong U.S. Response as Result of Section 301 Investigations into Digital Tax

Jan 14, 2021

Washington — The U.S. Trade Representative has released its reports in the Section 301 investigations into the digital services taxes (DSTs) of the United Kingdom, Spain, and Austria. USTR concluded that these taxes were discriminatory against U.S. tech firms, and are inconsistent with prevailing principles of international taxation, and burden U.S. commerce. This follows last…

Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA: Anticipated U.S. Response To French Digital Taxes On U.S. Companies is Crucial

Jan 5, 2021

Washington — In response to French digital taxes aimed at U.S. companies, the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to respond tomorrow with tariffs on $1.3 billion on French products. USTR concluded in its Section 301 investigation that the French tax discriminated against US firms. USTR announced these tariffs last summer, but suspended the collection on…