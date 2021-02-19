CCIA Applauds EU-UK Data Flow Decision

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today announced two new adequacy decisions for the transfer of EU personal data to the United Kingdom.

With these decisions, the European Commission considers that the United Kingdom provides a level of protection of EU personal data that is equivalent to the EU’s laws. Once approved, UK and EU businesses will be able to continue securely transferring data without having to design and implement thousands of complex contractual arrangements with their vendors and customers.

Until January 2020, the UK was still a member of the European Union, and had to implement the changes brought by the General Data Protection Regulation. The UK Information Commissioner Office also serves as one of the strongest data protection watchdogs in Europe.

Both decisions will require review and adoption by the 27 EU Member States, and will be subject to review at least every 4 years.

The following can be attributed to Alexandre Roure, CCIA Public Policy Senior Manager:

“This decision is good news for both EU and UK businesses and consumers. The UK remains an important trade partner of the EU, and this decision will ensure unencumbered data flows that thousands of companies across sectors rely on to provide products and services.”