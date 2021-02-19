EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Applauds EU-UK Data Flow Decision

BY Heather Greenfield
February 19, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today announced two new adequacy decisions for the transfer of EU personal data to the United Kingdom. 

With these decisions, the European Commission considers that the United Kingdom provides a level of protection of EU personal data that is equivalent to the EU’s laws. Once approved, UK and EU businesses will be able to continue securely transferring data without having to design and implement thousands of complex contractual arrangements with their vendors and customers. 

 Until January 2020, the UK was still a member of the European Union, and had to implement the changes brought by the General Data Protection Regulation. The UK Information Commissioner Office also serves as one of the strongest data protection watchdogs in Europe. 

Both decisions will require review and adoption by the 27 EU Member States, and will be subject to review at least every 4 years. 

The following can be attributed to Alexandre Roure, CCIA Public Policy Senior Manager:

“This decision is good news for both EU and UK businesses and consumers. The UK remains an important trade partner of the EU, and this decision will ensure unencumbered data flows that thousands of companies across sectors rely on to provide products and services.” 

Related Articles

EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security, ,

EU Council e-Privacy Agreement Paves Way for Final Negotiations, CCIA Urges Further Improvements

Feb 10, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The EU Member States (“EU Council”) today approved a joint position on the e-Privacy Regulation, originally proposed in 2017. This decision paves the way for final negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Commission. The proposed e-Privacy Regulation entails new privacy rules that will affect how Europeans consume online services from…

EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

Tech Sector Bodies Call for New Effort in Global Talks on Digital Taxation

Feb 10, 2021

Technology sector organisations techUK, the City of London Corporation, Allied for Start-ups, the Developers Alliance and the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) have today issued a joint letter calling for a new effort from the U.S., EU and UK to agree a common approach to the taxation of the digital economy at the OECD.…

Competition, EU, News & Events, , ,

German Legislature Preempts EU Reforms with National Competition Law Amendments Targeting the Digital Economy

Jan 14, 2021

Berlin, GERMANY — Members of the German parliament voted to approve far-reaching regulations for large digital platforms today. Once signed into law, the proposal would make Germany the first jurisdiction in the EU specifically regulating market power in the digital economy. The reform introduces article 19a in the German “Act against Restraints of Competition,” setting…