CCIA Comments Ahead of House Antitrust Subcommittee Hearing This Week

BY Heather Greenfield
February 24, 2021

Washington — House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline resumes his attack on the tech industry this week with a hearing Thursday. The Committee held numerous hearings during the last Congress to build support for additional regulation, with Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers as one of the witnesses at the lead-off hearing.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Schruers:

“During the pandemic, tech companies are helping businesses reach customers and consumers connect with work, school, and family. U.S. antitrust policy has produced a thriving, innovative tech sector. While it is always worth looking at whether regulations are working well for consumers, scrutinizing only one sector loses sight of broader market dynamics.  Policymakers would produce greater results for the public by focusing on concentrated industries where barometers like prices, wages, and productivity are moving in the wrong direction, rather than technology sectors, which is outperforming most of the economy on these metrics.”

