EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Welcomes New Momentum towards Global Tax Reform at G20 Finance Ministers Meeting

BY Heather Greenfield
February 26, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — A meeting of G20 Finance Ministers today showed strong signs of broad support for reaching an agreement this year on global tax reforms through the OECD  negotiations.

This was the first meeting with incoming U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who stated the U.S. “was committed to the multilateral discussions on both pillars within the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, overcoming existing disagreements, and finding workable solutions in a fair and judicious manner.”

The global talks follow a recent USTR investigation, which found that national digital taxes are discriminating against U.S. companies and in violation of trade agreements.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“The statements made by Secretary Yellen and other G20 ministers in support of the OECD negotiations are encouraging. We are optimistic about reaching consensus on global tax reform for the digital age this year.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA: Anticipated U.S. Response To French Digital Taxes On U.S. Companies is Crucial

Jan 5, 2021

Washington — In response to French digital taxes aimed at U.S. companies, the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to respond tomorrow with tariffs on $1.3 billion on French products. USTR concluded in its Section 301 investigation that the French tax discriminated against US firms. USTR announced these tariffs last summer, but suspended the collection on…

Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

CCIA Offers OECD Comments Supporting Global Tax Reform

Dec 14, 2020

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments today on the OECD Secretariats’ Blueprints regarding the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework Public Consultation Document on the Reports on the Pillar One and Pillar Two Blueprints. The Blueprints regarding Pillar 1 & 2 were released in October 2020 and seek to propose a consensus-based approach…

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA Statement on Negotiations on Global Tax Reform

Jun 18, 2020

The following can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association Vice President and Head of CCIA’s European office in Brussels Christian Borggreen: “We continue to support global tax reform. The high level of ambition and complexity of these international negotiations means that this process will take time.  “As governments seek to finance their economic…