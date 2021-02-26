CCIA Welcomes New Momentum towards Global Tax Reform at G20 Finance Ministers Meeting

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — A meeting of G20 Finance Ministers today showed strong signs of broad support for reaching an agreement this year on global tax reforms through the OECD negotiations.

This was the first meeting with incoming U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who stated the U.S. “was committed to the multilateral discussions on both pillars within the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, overcoming existing disagreements, and finding workable solutions in a fair and judicious manner.”

The global talks follow a recent USTR investigation, which found that national digital taxes are discriminating against U.S. companies and in violation of trade agreements.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and head of office Christian Borggreen:

“The statements made by Secretary Yellen and other G20 ministers in support of the OECD negotiations are encouraging. We are optimistic about reaching consensus on global tax reform for the digital age this year.”