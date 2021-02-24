Economist, State Director Join CCIA

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomed two new staffers this week. Trevor Wagener is the Director of Research and Economics and Alyssa Doom is the State Policy Director.

Wagener will oversee economic and policy research and do outreach with policymakers and the public on relevant empirical findings.

Before joining CCIA Wagener was the Deputy Chief Economist at the State Department where he directed economic research and analysis and advised senior U.S. policymakers on global economic and regulatory issues. Prior to that he managed economic consulting engagements at NERA Economic Consulting.

Doom will oversee CCIA’s engagement with policymakers at the state and local level.

Prior to joining CCIA, Doom served as a manager for the Pew Charitable Trusts where her team worked with government leaders to promote the use of data and evidence in decision-making. She also previously worked for the Sunlight Foundation where she helped to advance open data policy

CCIA began advocating on tech policy issues in 1972 and opened its Brussels office in 2009. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We are pleased to welcome Wagener and Doom who bring excellent credentials and experience to these new positions. The U.S. tech industry has been the envy of the world for its innovation and the economic benefits and we look forward to being able to better understand its value with more economic research that Wagener will lead. As more states get involved with everything from privacy legislation to digital taxes we wanted to monitor those developments and offer input on how to best keep a thriving tech sector that benefits consumers and the economy.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Director of Research and Economics Trevor Wagener:

“I’m excited to join the team at CCIA and I look forward to leading research into the benefits of the tech industry to consumers, small and medium sized enterprises, and the overall economy, and using that research to inform the public discourse surrounding tech policy.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Director Alyssa Doom:

“At a time when state legislatures are becoming increasingly involved in creating technology policy, it’s critical that internet companies have a voice in legislation impacting their business practices and the consumers they serve. I’m thrilled to be joining the team at CCIA, and look forward to the opportunity to oversee the expansion of our efforts to advance member interests in jurisdictions across the country.”