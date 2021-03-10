Competition, News & Events

CCIA Comments Ahead of Senate Judiciary Antitrust Hearing

BY Heather Greenfield
March 10, 2021

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Antitrust subcommittee holds a hearing Thursday on antitrust for the 21st Century. Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar introduced an antitrust bill last month that would include funding for antitrust enforcers, merger regulations, increased civil fines against companies, and the ability to charge a company with abusing market power without the need to define the market a company is competing in. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for policies promoting robust competition in the tech industry for nearly 50 years. CCIA has fought mergers that would have harmed consumers, including Comcast-NBC, Sinclair-Tribune, as well as AT&T’s proposed takeover of T-Mobile that was rejected. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: 

“We appreciate that the Senate antitrust bill takes a holistic approach to addressing antitrust regulation across the economy rather than targeting specific sectors, business models or companies. We share the goal of ensuring that antitrust enforcers are adequately resourced and look forward to working with the committee on the goal of improving competition, based on principles that protect consumers and encourage innovation across the economy.”

