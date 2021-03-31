CCIA shares its AI recommendations with the European Commission

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — CCIA sent its Artificial Intelligence (AI) recommendations to the European Commission. The EU executive is expected to present its legislative proposal on trustworthy AI in the coming months. CCIA welcomes the Commission’s dual emphasis on building European excellence and trust in AI. AI will be key to support Europe’s economic recovery, green and digital transitions, and help Europeans through improved healthcare and innovation.

In his letter, CCIA Europe Vice President Christian Borggreen calls for a “proportionate and risk-based EU approach [that] can maximise the benefits of AI, while also mitigating risks.” The letter urges that new legal requirements focus on a narrowly defined set of so-called ‘high-risk’ AI applications. It cautions against imposing conformity assessment requirements, which would delay bringing AI innovations to the EU market, and encourage European innovators to launch elsewhere. It finally welcomes the EU’s efforts to build international alliances with like-minded partners, such as the United States.