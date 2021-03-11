CCIA Statement Ahead Of House Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing On News Media, Tech Industry

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline plans a hearing Friday on legislation he has introduced that would give news media companies an exemption to an antitrust law against collusion.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has defended competition in the marketplace for almost 50 years and fought media consolidation and mergers like Comcast-NBC and Sinclair-Tribune.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“There’s no question that objective journalism is critical to informing voters, and a public good. However we don’t think the way to ensure that public good is to give news publishers an antitrust exemption. That’s just doubling down on failed policies.”

“It is important to understand that digital services offer an additional way for internet users to enable publishers, journalists, and other content producers of all sizes to reach a larger, global audience at a fraction of the cost of traditional formats. This has permitted traditional publishers and media outlets to greatly expand their audience through their websites, apps, and social sharing.”

