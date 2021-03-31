News & Events, Taxes & Trade

USTR Releases Annual Report Identifying Digital Trade Barriers

BY Heather Greenfield
March 31, 2021

Washington — The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released its annual National Trade Estimates (NTE) report that plays a valuable role in identifying and addressing barriers for internet services and internet-enabled businesses. For the 2021 Report, USTR detailed a number of foreign regulations that pose barriers for U.S. exporters including digital services taxes, regulations pursued under the guise of “digital sovereignty,” restrictions on cross-border data flows, data localization requirements, and internet censorship. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association had offered USTR examples of new, pressing digital trade barriers as part of trade officials’ annual request for comments last October. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA appreciates the attention to digital trade barriers in the 2021 Report, including those that represent protectionist agendas, as well as USTR’s commitment to engaging foreign governments on digital policies that threaten U.S. exporters.”

