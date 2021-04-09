CCIA Offers Recommendations on EU-US Regulatory Agenda

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association released recommendations for a new start to EU-US cooperation on trade and digital regulations. The Transatlantic relationship remains a key trade partnership, and a renewed commitment to strengthening it through increased dialogue on urgent digital issues is welcomed. CCIA offered recommendations to policymakers supporting increased cooperation on issues including data flows, cybersecurity, competition enforcement, regulatory cooperation, and global tax reform that would benefit the global economy.