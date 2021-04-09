CCIA Offers Recommendations on EU-US Regulatory Agenda

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association released recommendations for a new start to EU-US cooperation on trade and digital regulations. The Transatlantic relationship remains a key trade partnership, and a renewed commitment to strengthening it through increased dialogue on urgent digital issues is welcomed. CCIA offered recommendations to policymakers supporting increased cooperation on issues including data flows, cybersecurity, competition enforcement, regulatory cooperation, and global tax reform that would benefit the global economy.
Related Articles
Global Coalition of Industry Groups Offer Digital Recommendations to G7 Leaders
Apr 9, 2021
Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 16 other tech and business groups today to offer joint recommendations for G7 leaders. The recommendations precede the G7 Digital and Technology Ministerial on April 28-29. Representatives from tech organizations in each of the G7 countries and Europe plan to meet April 15 to further discuss…
CCIA Welcomes G20 Tax Reform Progress, Warns Against EU Digital Levy
Apr 7, 2021
Brussels, BELGIUM — G20 Finance Ministers today met and reconfirmed their commitment to “reaching a global and consensus-based solution … by mid-2021” on global tax reform. Today, CCIA filed comments in response to the European Commission’s consultation on its digital levy proposal which is expected in June 2021. The comments confirm that “CCIA strongly supports…
CCIA, Industry Groups File Complaint Against Maryland Digital Tax
Feb 18, 2021
Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association and a coalition of trade associations joined in filing a federal complaint against Maryland’s recent Act imposing a “Digital Advertising Gross Revenues Tax”, aimed at technology companies. The Act attempts to collect an estimated $250 million from a small number of companies in the first year, according…