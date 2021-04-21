CCIA Welcomes the EU’s Risk-Based AI Proposal, Urges Further Clarifications

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today presented its Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework which includes an AI-specific Regulation. The regulation prohibits certain practices and introduces comprehensive requirements for “high risk” systems before their introduction to the EU market. Other requirements include informing users when they are interacting with an AI system, e.g. via chatbots. Fines go up to 6 percent of global revenue.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has long supported the EU’s risk-based approach to AI and the dual emphasis on promoting European excellence and public trust. CCIA responded to the Commission’s consultations in 2020 and sent our recommendations to the European Commission on March 31.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and Head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We are encouraged by the EU’s risk-based approach to ensure that Europeans can trust and will benefit from AI solutions. We hope the proposal will be further clarified and targeted to avoid unnecessary red tape for developers and users. AI will be key for Europe’s economic recovery and future competitiveness. However, regulation alone will not make the EU a leader in AI.”