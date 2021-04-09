Global Coalition of Industry Groups Offer Digital Recommendations to G7 Leaders

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 16 other tech and business groups today to offer joint recommendations for G7 leaders. The recommendations precede the G7 Digital and Technology Ministerial on April 28-29. Representatives from tech organizations in each of the G7 countries and Europe plan to meet April 15 to further discuss industry priorities and the recommendations for G7 leaders including expanded access to digital technology to promote economic and social benefits.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“With more of the global economy taking advantage of digital technology, increased cooperation on key priorities is critical. These recommendations emphasize what is at stake as policymakers discuss policies that should seek to build a more inclusive, connected digital society.”