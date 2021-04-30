News & Events, Taxes & Trade

U.S. Digital Tax Investigations Require Strong Response

BY Heather Greenfield
April 30, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments and will testify at a hearing Monday before the Office of the United States Trade Representative calling for a strong U.S. response to the digital service tax investigations. USTR is soliciting input from the public in the next stage of its Section 301 investigation into the digital taxes of Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, following its release of the reports in March. 

USTR concluded that these taxes are discriminatory against U.S. digital firms. The agency is currently considering what remedial tools at its disposal under Section 301 to use as a response following the report’s conclusions. CCIA filed comments with the U.S. Trade Representative last July in response to the USTR’s query on multiple countries’ digital taxes.

As the OECD-led negotiations continue to seek long-lasting global tax reform appropriate for the digital age, countries should not enact unilateral measures in the form of discriminatory taxes. CCIA welcomes U.S. leadership and active participation in these talks to reach a consensus based solution. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA appreciates USTR’s investigation into digital taxes and its careful consideration of remedies aimed at changing the behavior of trading partners violating their commitments. The United States must make clear that unilateral, discriminatory taxes will have consequences. Rather than imposing de facto tariffs on U.S. companies, countries should join international efforts to achieve global tax reform.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

CCIA Offers Recommendations on EU-US Regulatory Agenda

Apr 9, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association released recommendations for a new start to EU-US cooperation on trade and digital regulations. The Transatlantic relationship remains a key trade partnership, and a renewed commitment to strengthening it through increased dialogue on urgent digital issues is welcomed. CCIA offered recommendations to policymakers supporting increased cooperation on…

EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA Welcomes G20 Tax Reform Progress, Warns Against EU Digital Levy

Apr 7, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — G20 Finance Ministers today met and reconfirmed their commitment to “reaching a global and consensus-based solution … by mid-2021” on global tax reform. Today, CCIA filed comments in response to the European Commission’s consultation on its digital levy proposal which is expected in June 2021. The comments confirm that “CCIA strongly supports…

News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

USTR Releases Annual Report Identifying Digital Trade Barriers

Mar 31, 2021

Washington — The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released its annual National Trade Estimates (NTE) report that plays a valuable role in identifying and addressing barriers for internet services and internet-enabled businesses. For the 2021 Report, USTR detailed a number of foreign regulations that pose barriers for U.S. exporters including digital services taxes, regulations…